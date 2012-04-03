HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong shares rose on
Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak on a short squeeze in
the Chinese property sector after several leading developers
reported rising sales figures in March from the month before.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.3 percent at 20,791.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings
in Hong Kong closed up 1.9 percent at 10,859.5.
Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a three-day public
holiday and will resume trading on Thursday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Local media reported that contracted sales for Evergrande
grew 1.4 times in March from February, helping further
dissipate gloom in the sector after 2011 corporate earnings were
not as bad as some had feared. Evergrande, China's fifth-largest
developer by sales according to the China Real Estate
Information Corp (CRIC), surged 7.5 percent in almost double its
30-day average volume, bringing its gains this year to 42
percent.
* Embattled Hong Kong property giant Sun Hung Kai Properties
produced its first gain in five days, with gains
accelerating and volume for its call options sharply picking up
after the company announced its owners will make their first
public appearance later in the day. The 2 percent gain on
Tuesday in Sun Hung Kai shares means the company recovered about
a fifth of the $5.5 billion it has lost in market value since
news of the arrest of its co-chairmen by Hong Kong's corruption
watchdog last week.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)