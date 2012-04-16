HONG KONG, April 16 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Monday as weak overseas markets, profit-warnings from Chinese
companies and concern over the euro zone debt crisis trumped the
longer-term positive of continued steps towards liberalisation
of China's currency.
The Hang Seng Index ended the morning session down
0.44 percent at 20,610.64, with financials the biggest drag. The
China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland
companies fell 0.84 percent, underperforming Asian peers.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell
0.09 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* China took a milestone step in turning the yuan into a
global currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading
band against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that
further opens up its nascent financial markets.
* Profit warnings hit stocks of major Chinese airlines and
steelmakers. China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd dropped
4.9 percent and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd fell
2.8 percent after warning that first-quarter profit could slide
50 percent. Flagship carrier Air China Ltd fell 2.6
percent. Angang Steel Co Ltd, which forecast a loss
for the quarter, fell 2.8 percent.
* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd fell
0.8 percent after U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc
offloaded a $2.3 billion stake to Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. Temasek now has a
1.3 percent stake in ICBC, a Temasek spokesman said. This
includes ICBC shares that the state investor owns directly, and
various stakes held by Temasek-linked companies. The deal lifted
trading activity in Hong Kong, accounting for about a third of
the day's turnover.
* Renewed euro zone worries hit shares of HSBC Holdings Plc
, the biggest weight on the Hang Seng Index. The bank
fell 1.4 percent to HK$66.95, finding support intraday at the
200-day moving average around HK$66.53.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)