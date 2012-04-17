HONG KONG, April 17 Hong Kong shares fell for a
second straight day on Tuesday as nervous investors awaited a
bond auction which could see a further jump in Spain's borrowing
costs, threatening a new crisis in the euro zone.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to 20,562.3. The
China Enterprises index fell 0.5 percent.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.9
percent while the CSI300 fell 1.3 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) shares came
under pressure after the Mongolian government said it has
suspended exploration and mining licenses for SouthGobi
Resources' Ovoot Tolgoi mine. Chalco
ended 1.6 percent lower while SouthGobi shares fell more than 10
percent. Earlier this month, Chalco said it would buy Ivanhoe
Mines' SouthGobi stake. Ivanhoe owns 57.6
percent of SouthGobi.
* Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank fell 6.6
percent, bringing its losses on the week to 14.3 percent as its
shares slumped to a 4-1/2-month low. Reports in local Chinese
online portal Sina.com said that Chongqing's government had
urged a complete investigation into local government debt since
late March, according to Credit Suisse research report.
* Shares of Foxconn Holdings were hit by overnight
weakness in shares of Apple Inc which fell for the
fifth successive session on Wall Street. Foxconn, already
suffering as major customer Nokia flounders, fell 6.5
percent to a six-month low. Goldman Sachs cut its earnings
forecasts for Foxconn for the next three years by 22 to 26
percent to reflect lower sales particularly to Nokia. The
brokerage has a "neutral" rating on the stock.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)