HONG KONG, April 18 Hong Kong shares recovered
on Wednesday, after two days of losses, closing higher as
stronger overseas markets and a turnaround in the mainland
markets on easing concerns over China's economic growth spurred
some short-covering.
The Hang Seng index ended the day up 1.1 percent at
20,780.73, recovering all its losses over the past two sessions.
The China Enterprises index rose 1 percent.
The Shanghai Composite rose 2 percent reversing mild
losses earlier in the day as the property sector rallied partly
on hopes that falling home prices would spur sales.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* HSBC Holdings rose 1.9 percent as worries over
Spanish debt receded after Madrid sold a more-than-planned 3.2
billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills on
Tuesday due to good demand from domestic banks.
* Shares of China's dominant online firm Tencent Holdings
extended their gains to hit a record high. It closed
up 3.4 percent with traders attributing the stock's latest run
to retail buying.
* Chinese banks managed to hold on to gains after their
weakness earlier this week and provided another support for the
benchmarks. ICBC ended the day up 0.6 percent. Most
Chinese banks are expected to report first-quarter results next
week and analysts at Citigroup expect earnings growth for the
sector to slow markedly year-over-year due to slower
net-interest margin expansion.
* Esprit Holdings rose 5.3 percent and was the top
performer on the Hang Seng index as its shares climbed after it
named a new chief financial officer.
