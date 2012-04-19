HONG KONG, April 19 Hong Kong shares closed at a
three-week high on Thursday as a rally in China Life Insurance
Co Ltd and other insurers on the back of low
valuations and speculation over an expansion of investment
rules, helping the benchmark stock index outperform Asian peers.
The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.03 percent at
20,995.01. The China Enterprises Index ended up 1.38
percent at 11,047.43.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed
flat.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Chinese insurers rose on Thursday in strong volume in Hong
Kong and Shanghai on speculation that China's industry regulator
would expand investment options for the sector. New China Life
Insurance Co Ltd, which went public last December,
rose 8.4 percent in more than three times its 30-day average
volume in Shanghai to a record high. Its Hong Kong-listed shares
gained 5.6 percent.
* Turnover in Hong Kong was the lowest since Jan. 13 and 22
percent below the average over the past month despite a late
bout of short-covering as the Hang Seng Index approached its
50-day moving average. Market participants cautiously eyed
further developments in Europe, with a key Spanish bond auction
later in the day set to test investor confidence in that
country's debt-laden economy.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)