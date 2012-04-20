HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong shares ended the week higher helped by Chinese shares, particularly financials, as mainland markets rose on hopes of further policy easing from Beijing.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.1 percent at 21,010.6. On the week, it gained 1.5 percent.

The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.2 percent at 2,406.86 bringing its weekly gain to 2 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Earlier this week, the official Xinhua news agency quoted an unidentified central bank official as saying China will increase liquidity both through open market operations and by cutting banks' reserve requirements to steer the economy towards a soft landing.

* Shares of Tencent Holdings retreated from a record high, down 1.4 percent on the day. But they are still up about 4 percent on the week as retail investors chased the rally in the stock making them the top weekly performer on the Hang Seng index. But technical analysts from brokerage CLSA say that investors should look to book in profits on account of the rally pushing it into overbought territory.

* Turnover in Hong Kong was disappointing dropping below HK$40 billion ($5.15 billion) to its lowest level in three months as investors stayed on the sidelines on renewed worries about Europe.

