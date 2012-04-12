HONG KONG, April 12 Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday lifted by the rally in mainland markets on the back of reports of proposals to boost economic development in Shenzen as well as optimism of easier monetary policy following GDP data due later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index closed higher after three successive days of losses and finished up 0.9 percent at 20,327.32. The China Enterprises Index closed up 1.5 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 1.8 percent in its biggest gain in two months.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Local Hong Kong banking shares, led by BOC Hong Kong , rose after a report on Chinese Internet portal Sina.com said China will start a pilot project to allow Hong Kong banks to lend yuan directly to Shenzhen firms and vice visa. BOC HK shares rose 3.5 percent.

* Macau gaming stocks had a strong day following the unveiling of the gambling enclave's newest casino on Wednesday by Sheldon Adelson-owned Sands China. Sands shares closed up 3.2 percent.

* Bucking the trend, shares of contract handset manufacturer Foxconn Holdings slumped 7.4 percent after major customer Nokia forecast losses for the next two quarters as it struggles to revamp its product line. {ID:nL6E8FB07U] Foxconn shares fell to their lowest in more than two months and have nearly erased all their gains for the year.

