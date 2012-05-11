HONG KONG May 11 Hong Kong shares ended its worst week since last September with a seventh straight loss on Friday after China's April inflation came in largely in line with estimates, dousing hopes of near-term easing despite signs of a steeper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent at 19,964.63, off 5.32 percent for the week. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 1.43 percent at 10,143.07, ending the week 6.79 percent lower.

The CSI300 Index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed stocks ended down 0.76 percent at 2,636.92. This week, it lost 2.91 percent, the worst weekly performance in six weeks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Losses on Friday took the Hang Seng Index below the April low of 20,035.7, suggesting further weakness could be in store, but it closed above the 200-day moving average, a chart level it has not finished under since Feb. 2 and currently at 19,869.

* Chinese financials and energy majors, barometers of demand, were among the top drags. Late on Thursday, after import data had underwhelmed markets earlier in the day, the Chinese central bank moved to damp policy expectations after it warned of continued inflation risks.

* Sands China Ltd rose 1.6 percent, boosted by news that it will become the 49th constituent of the Hang Seng Index on June 4, the first Macau casino to do so. According to Citi analysts, this could trigger additional buying of its shares by index-funds and other index-related products by an amount equivalent to 2.1 times its average daily trading volume. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)