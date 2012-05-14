HONG KONG May 14 Hong Kong shares fell for an eighth straight day on Monday, as investors remained unconvinced by the Chinese central bank's move on Saturday to bolster lending to counter signs of an economic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.15 percent at 19,735.04. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished down 1.54 percent at 9,986.98.

The CSI300 Index ended down 0.81 percent at 2,615.53, recording its fifth-straight loss in lackluster trade and sinking to the lowest since April 24.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index reversed midday gains to close below its 200-day moving average, currently at 19,857.8 for the first time since Feb. 2, suggesting more losses could be in store. The benchmark has now retraced almost 60 percent of its gains since hitting 2012 peak on Feb. 29.

* Li & Fung Ltd, whose global distribution and trading centres make it a barometer of consumer sentiment, slumped 4.6 percent. Losses steepened in the afternoon after comments from the company's annual general meeting failed to alleviate investors' concerns on its growth outlook for the year.

* Shares of wind power generation company China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd dove 10.8 percent to HK$5.21 amid heavy volumes after it announced plans to issue 1.36 billion new H-shares. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)