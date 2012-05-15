HONG KONG May 15 Hong Kong shares ended up on
Tuesday buoyed by strength in large-caps such as Tencent
Holdings and oil refiners that helped the benchmark
index halt an eight-day losing streak which had taken it deep
into oversold territory.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.8 percent at 19,894.3.
It is down 5.7 percent on the month. On the mainland, the
Shanghai Composite remained weak closing the day down
0.3 percent but was off the lows for the day.
HIGHLIGHTS
* The Hang Seng index's late-day spurt took it back above
its 200-day moving average, an encouraging sign for investors
betting on more gains. The gains also came on relatively
healthier turnover which rose to its highest in five sessions.
* China's dominant Internet firm Tencent Holdings
rose 2.1 percent, inching back towards a life-high hit on May 3.
Optimism over Facebook Inc's valuations was underpinning
strength in Tencent shares, said analysts, as Silicon Valley's
biggest-ever initial public offering gets set to price later
this week.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)