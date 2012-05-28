HONG KONG May 28 Hong Kong shares posted a second straight gain in lacklustre Monday trade, lifted by strength in Chinese banks and property developers, although weak turnover suggested gains could be short-lived.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.47 percent at 18,800.99. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.14 percent at 9,647.79.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 climbed 1.62 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.19 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese financials and developers were among the top boosts on the Hang Seng Index. China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) gained 1.2 percent, while China Overseas Land & Investments Ltd jumped 4.1 percent, partly on short-covering.

Market turnover was at the second-lowest level this year, 31 percent lower than the 20-day moving average.

* Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd slumped 5.9 percent in heavy volume after a deadly weekend accident involving one of its electric vehicles that caught fire, according to media reports.

* Chinese home appliances distributor GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd fell 4.6 percent after a sharp drop in first-quarter profit triggered concern over future earnings, especially given its push into the competitive e-commerce market. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)