HONG KONG May 30 Hong Kong shares snapped a
three-day winning streak on Wednesday, hit by weakness in recent
outperformers after media reports damped expectations that
Beijing is considering another massive stimulus programme.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.92 percent at
18,690.22. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.7 percent at
9,690.67.
In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index
slipped 0.32 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index shed 0.21 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index rolled back this week's gains,
slipping below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise
from the October 2011 low to February 2012 high at about 18,966
points. The benchmark first slipped below this level on May 18,
struggling to break above it for longer than a day and bounded
by a 500-point range.
* Chinese railway companies, which have surged since Beijing
recently announced measures intended to bolster the debt-ridden
and scandal-plagued sector, were among the top percentage
losers. China Rail Construction Corp Ltd slid 3.3
percent. Before Wednesday, China Rail Construction had jumped
13.4 percent in the last seven trading sessions. It is still up
43 percent this year, after plunging 54 percent last year, 6
percent in 2010 and 14 percent in 2009.
* HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank,
slumped 2.8 percent after European Central Bank policymaker
Ewald Nowotny said that restarting ECB purchases of government
debt was not being currently discussed, traders said.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)