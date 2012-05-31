HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong shares posted their
worst May performance in 14 years, as an escalating euro zone
crisis and fears about China's economy threatened to wipe out
the Hang Seng Index's gains for the year.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.32 percent at
18,629.52 on Thursday. The China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.05 percent
at 9,686.03. In May, they each dived 11.68 and 12.59 percent.
In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index
shed 0.39 percent on the day, but gained 0.22 percent
this month. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.52
percent on the day and 1.01 percent in May.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Exporters were among the hardest hit. Li & Fung,
the exporter whose global distribution and trading centres make
it a barometer of consumer sentiment, slumped 5.9 percent and
was the biggest percentage loser among Hang Seng Index
components.
* The Hang Seng Index drifted briefly into the red
for the year in early trade before paring losses, helped by some
Chinese financials that reversed midday losses. It is now up 1.1
percent for the year. May was also the index's worst month since
last September, when the benchmark slumped 14 percent.
DAY AHEAD:
* China's official manufacturing managers' index (PMI) may
have eased to 52.2 in May from a 13-month high in April,
affirming the economy is slowing for the sixth consecutive
quarter even as the government steps up stimulus measures, a
Reuters poll showed. The data is expected at around 0100 GMT on
Friday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)