HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong shares posted their worst May performance in 14 years, as an escalating euro zone crisis and fears about China's economy threatened to wipe out the Hang Seng Index's gains for the year.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.32 percent at 18,629.52 on Thursday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.05 percent at 9,686.03. In May, they each dived 11.68 and 12.59 percent.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index shed 0.39 percent on the day, but gained 0.22 percent this month. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.52 percent on the day and 1.01 percent in May.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Exporters were among the hardest hit. Li & Fung, the exporter whose global distribution and trading centres make it a barometer of consumer sentiment, slumped 5.9 percent and was the biggest percentage loser among Hang Seng Index components.

* The Hang Seng Index drifted briefly into the red for the year in early trade before paring losses, helped by some Chinese financials that reversed midday losses. It is now up 1.1 percent for the year. May was also the index's worst month since last September, when the benchmark slumped 14 percent.

DAY AHEAD:

* China's official manufacturing managers' index (PMI) may have eased to 52.2 in May from a 13-month high in April, affirming the economy is slowing for the sixth consecutive quarter even as the government steps up stimulus measures, a Reuters poll showed. The data is expected at around 0100 GMT on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)