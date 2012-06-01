HONG KONG, June 1 Hong Kong shares weakened on
Friday, rounding off four successive weeks of losses, as
disappointing manufacturing data from China weighed on most
cyclical sectors such as materials and mining companies and
offset gains in financials led by short-covering.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.38 percent at
18,558.34. On the week, it eased 0.8 percent.
The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed
mainland Chinese companies fell 0.67 percent on the day.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and
the CSI300 ended the day little changed.
HIGHLIGHTS
* China's official purchasing managers' index - covering the
country's biggest, mainly state-backed companies - fell more
than expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and
down from April's 13-month high, with output at the lowest since
November 2011. The separate HSBC China manufacturing PMI,
tracking smaller private-sector companies, retreated to 48.4
from 49.3 in April - its seventh straight month below the
50-mark that demarcates expansion from contraction - with the
employment sub-index falling to 48.1, the lowest level since
March 2009.
* Sands China Ltd became a Hang Seng Index
constituent from the close of trading on Friday, the first
casino operator to do so. Its inclusion was marred, however, by
data that showed the slowest growth rate for Macau's gambling
revenue since July 2009. Sands China eased 0.8 percent. Wynn
Macau Ltd fell 1 percent, while SJM H oldings Ltd
ended the day down 4.1 percent.
* A drop in exchange turnover and a temporary lull in the
initial public offering market has hit shares of Hong Kong
Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, the world's second-largest
exchange operator by market value. HKEx remains the most
profitable, sporting a 87.8 percent operating profit margin but
has seen key growth drivers - new listings and trading volumes -
start to wane. HKEx fell 2.7 percent to the lowest in nearly
eight months and was the top loser among Hang Seng constituents
on the day.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)