HONG KONG, June 12 Hong Kong stocks followed global markets lower on Tuesday on worries about the euro zone crisis and as data showing Chinese bank lending last month was stronger than forecast offered limited support.

The Hang Seng index closed the session down 0.4 percent. Large-caps like HSBC Holdings and Tencent , which had led the previous session's rally, were the biggest drags on the benchmark.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite and the large-cap focused CSI300 fell 0.7 percent as telecom and energy shares weighed.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Turnover in Hong Kong was among the lowest this year with funds mostly staying on the sidelines as uncertainty over the details of an EU bailout for Spanish banks kept investors from chasing Monday's rally.

* Large-caps like HSBC Holdings and Tencent , which had led the previous session's rally, were among the biggest drags on the benchmark. HSBC shares gave up 0.5 percent, while Tencent shed more than 2 percent. Oil major CNOOC lost 0.8 percent as crude oil prices slipped.

* Mainland property shares were a relative bright spot. Goldman Sachs raised its price target for Chinese developer Poly Real Estate and on local media reports that the People's Bank of China had issued new guidelines permitting commercial banks to offer up to 30 percent discounts on loans to first-time home buyers. Poly Real jumped 4 percent, while Evergrande rose 3.8 percent and Agile Property rose 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)