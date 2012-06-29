June 29 Hong Kong shares outperformed most Asian peers on Friday, extending gains on the month, as investors covered short bets after euro zone leaders unexpectedly agreed to help bring down Italy's and Spain's spiralling borrowing costs.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.2 percent on the day and up 4.4 percent this month at 19,441.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 2.6 percent on the day, but down 1.1 percent in June at 9,574.8.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4 percent on the day and down 6.2 percent this month at 2,225.4. The large cap-focused CSI300 Index gained 1.4 percent on the day and down 6.5 percent in June.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng benchmark closed shy of its 200-day moving average, currently at 19,556.3, a chart level that has capped gains since mid-May. Turnover in Hong Kong was at its highest in two weeks and above its 20-day moving average for only the sixth time since May 18.

* Non-bank financials were bolstered after China unveiled tax and financial measures on Friday to create an experimental zone in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen aimed at boosting international use of its currency and links with Hong Kong. Chinese brokerage Citic Securities and Hong Kong banking play Bank of East Asia each jumped more than 3 percent.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Data due over the weekend is expected to show that activity at China's factories fell to seven-month lows in June. That would compound market concerns that the economy is stuck in a deeper and longer downturn than anticipated. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)