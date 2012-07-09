HONG KONG, July 9 Hong Kong shares marked their worst loss in five weeks on Monday, with China consumer plays weak after a bigger-than-expected decline in China's June inflation raised fears of weaker consumer demand in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.88 percent at 19,428.09. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 2.4 percent at 9,447.24.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index finished down 2.37 percent at 2,170.81, the lowest since Jan. 6 and sending the benchmark into the red for the year. The large-cap focused CSI300 Index slumped 2.29 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index's worst loss since June 4 took the benchmark back below its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,559.2. It only climbed above this level last Tuesday after slipping below it in mid-May.

* Official inflation data on Monday showed that China's consumer and producer prices eased more than expected in June, triggering losses for China consumer names, including Want Want China Holdings Ltd and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

* China Yurun Food Group Ltd finished down almost 10 percent in seven times its 30-day average volume after the meat processor's founder resigned as chairman, the latest Chinese company to see a management reshuffle amid increasing economic uncertainty.

* Profit warnings sent Angang Steel Co Ltd down 5.6 percent and Chinese sportswear retailer China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd down 8.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)