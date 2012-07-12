China brokerage shares rise as futures rules relaxed, but China, HK indexes fall
* HK stocks slide after closing at 18-month highs on Thursday
HONG KONG, July 12 Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in a month on Thursday, dragged down by sharp losses in the Chinese banking and consumer sectors, with second-quarter GDP data due on Friday expected to show the weakest growth in at least three years.
The Hang Seng Index closed 2 percent down at 19,025.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed down 2.2 percent at 9,166.7.
In the mainland, the large-cap CSI300 Index rose 1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent in the highest volume since June 4.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Shares of Chow Tai Fook, the world's largest jewellery retailer, slumped 8.8 percent, erasing gains in the last two weeks as investors zoomed in on its weaker-than-expected same-store sales growth that the company does not expect to improve much from numbers already reported. This compounded jitters on the sector after its luxury sector peer, Burberry posted a decline in quarterly earnings sales growth on Thursday, which the company blamed on a slowdown in China demand.
* Chinese banks continued to bleed on renewed bad debt concerns. Caixin magazine reported earlier this week that China Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3 billion yuan if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate client defaults on outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan. CCB slid to a nine-month closing low after shedding 3.7 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* HK stocks slide after closing at 18-month highs on Thursday
Feb 16 Hong Kong stocks closed at an 18-month high on Thursday, with sentiment boosted by Wall Street's ongoing rally and demand from China.
SHANGHAI, Feb 16 China stocks posted modest gains on Thursday as higher commodity prices and infrastructure spending continued to boost shares of firms in the materials sector.