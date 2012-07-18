HONG KONG, July 18 Hong Kong shares suffered
their first loss in four days on Wednesday after data pointing
to more stable home prices in China doused expectations of
policy easing and spurred profit taking in the Chinese property
sector.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.1 percent at
19,239.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.9 percent at 9,292.6.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index, which tracks
the top listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen and on which major
Chinese stock index derivative products are based, finished
flat. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Chinese property developers bled after China home prices
were flat in June versus May, calculations based on official
data showed on Wednesday. That broke an 8-month sequence of
declines, providing a tentative sign that pro-growth government
economic policies are gaining traction. China Resources Land
dived 6 percent while Overseas Land & Investment
shed 4 percent. They are up 19 and 37 percent in 2012,
respectively, compared to the 4.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng
Index.
* Shares of Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc
dived 2.1 percent to HK$66.45 in its worst day since
it lost 2.8 percent on May 30, nearing the one-month intra-day
low at HK$66.05 recorded on July 13. A day after a U.S. Senate
subcommittee released a 400-plus-page report detailing how the
British bank acted as a financier to clients routing funds from
the world's most dangerous corners, senators on a panel were
sceptical that the bank could deliver on promises it had broken
before even though HSBC officials pledged the bank is changing
its ways.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)