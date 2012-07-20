HONG KONG, July 20 Hong Kong shares ended their best week in more than a month on a firm note on Friday, with Chinese telecommunications companies strong, finishing just above chart resistance at the Hang Seng Index's 200-day moving average.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent on the day and 2.9 percent on the week at 19,640.8. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.6 percent on the day and 3.6 percent this week at 9,570.5.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent on the day and 0.8 percent this week, its fifth-straight weekly loss. The CSI300 Index, which combines top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings, shed 1.1 percent on the day and 2.1 percent on the week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, the mainland's second-largest mobile provider, reported encouraging June 3G subscriber growth after markets closed on Thursday. The stock surged 7.2 percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume and has advanced 13 percent since closing near a two-year low on Wednesday.

* GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd slumped 7.1 percent, closing at an all-time low. GOME dived 21 percent this week, taking its losses this year to 56 percent. The home appliance sector has been hit by reports of an online price war between different players that investors fear could hurt their profitability further after several profit warnings. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)