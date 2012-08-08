HONG KONG Aug 8 Hong Kong shares edged slightly lower in thin trade on Wednesday, as investors took profits ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data on Thursday, with retailer Esprit Holdings giving up some of its big gains from the previous session.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.04 percent at 20,065.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.2 percent at 9,867.8.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent to 2,161 points, its highest since July 20. The CSI 300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings finished flat on the day.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Standard Chartered gained 0.8 percent after opening down more than 3 percent. It suffered its worst ever single day loss in Hong Kong on Wednesday after the New York state banking regulator launched an explosive attack on the bank's alleged money laundering transactions tied to Iran. On Thursday, it emerged that the U.S. Treasury Department and Federal Reserve were blindsided and angered by that move, sources familiar with the situation said.

* Cathay Pacific Airways lost 4.3 percent in heavy volumes, with losses accelerating in the afternoon after the company posted its worst first-half loss since 2003 at the midday trading break.

* Esprit dived 12.2 percent, trimming its 28 percent surge on Tuesday, as investors await more details on a plan by its new chief to revive the struggling Europe-focused retailer. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)