HONG KONG Aug 13 Hong Kong shares drifted lower for a second-straight session on Monday, with falls led by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings as investors took profits on last week's outperformers ahead of earnings results out this week.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 20,081.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.9 percent at 9,814.6.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.5 percent, while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings lost 2 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of Chinese brokerages suffered heavy losses on concerns over its profitability, traders said. Citic Securities dived 7.3 percent, while Haitong Securities shed 4.4 percent.

* Chinese property counters were weak after the official Shanghai Securities News reported that Beijing may hold local governments accountable for failing to implement property curbs. China Overseas Land & Investment lost 2.2 percent.

* Tencent Holdings declined 1.9 percent, slipping further from a near two-month high on Thursday ahead of its first half earnings, expected after markets close on Wednesday. It is still up more than 45 percent this year to date. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)