HONG KONG Aug 14 Hong Kong shares produced their first gain in three sessions on Tuesday, powered by a strong showing by China Mobile and other defensive stocks with gains accelerating in the afternoon after better-than-expected German economic data.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent at 20,291.7, with gains capped by last Thursday's high at 20,300. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings rose 1 percent at 9,915.4.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent at 2,142.5. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.2 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Mobile jumped 2 percent to its highest level in Hong Kong since September 2008. The stock is up nearly 22 percent year to date, compared with a 10.1 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index. Still, short-selling interest in China Mobile remained high, accounting for 36.4 percent of its turnover in the morning session, according to traders.

* CLP Holdings closed up 0.2 percent after posting a 42 percent decline in first half net profit at the midday trading break.

* Anhui Conch Cement lost 2.7 percent ahead of its first half earnings, expected after market close. It is down 12.6 percent in 2012 and is trading at 10.6 times forward 12-month earnings, a 33 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)