HONG KONG Aug 30 Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest level in a month on Thursday, with bank shares hurt after disappointing earnings from China's Agbank and property stocks slumping on a report about imminent curbs on the sector.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.2 percent at 19,552.9 points, the lowest close since July 27. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished down 1.4 percent at 9,340.9.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 0.2 percent to 2,211.4. The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Losses accelerated after stop losses were triggered in index futures at around the 19,700 level after the Hang Seng Index opened below its 200-day moving average, a technical level it has closed above for all but one session in almost a month.

* Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the sector's third-biggest lender, sank 2.7 percent on a bigger-than-expected margin decline as a result of Beijing's two assymetric interest rate cuts earlier this year. AgBank led losses among Chinese banks, with its biggest rival, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China down 1.9 percent ahead of its earnings after market close.

* Hong Kong property developers sunk after local media fanned speculation that new government curbs could hit the sector, possibly as soon as next week. Sino Land dived 5 percent, while Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 3.6 percent.

