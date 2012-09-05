HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in more than six weeks on Wednesday, dragged down by growth-sensitive Chinese banking and energy sectors after brokerage downgrades and falling coal prices added to concerns about the slowing mainland economy.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent at 19,145.1 points, its worst daily percentage loss since July 23. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.9 percent at 9,020.3.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.2 percent at 2,199.9, its lowest close since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC shed 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese PC maker Lenovo, the world's second-largest name by sales in the sector, slumped 7.6 percent after Japan's cash-strapped NEC Corp sold its entire stake in the Chinese PC maker in a deal worth 18 billion yen ($229.6 million).

* China Minsheng Bank sank 3.7 percent after JP Morgan joined Credit Suisse in downgrading its outlook for the stock, on concerns that it could suffer more from its over-dependence on corporate deposits compared to state-owned banks.

* Chinese coal producers were weak after reports that Shandong coking coal price dropped 10 percent last week. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, the largest coal producer in the country, lost more than 4 percent in strong volumes. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)