HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares stretched gains into a fifth day on Wednesday, lifted by riskier sectors after China Premier Wen Jiabao suggested that Beijing could unleash more fiscal policy measures to stimulate growth.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent at 20,075.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.2 percent at 9,488.5.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings reversed midday losses to end up 0.4 percent at 2,320.1. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* AIA Group jumped 2.4 percent to close at its highest since May this year after sources told Reuters that the Asian insurer has emerged as the front-runner to buy ING's Malaysia and Thailand insurance operations in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion.

* Infrastructure-related shares, which surged last Friday after Chinese media reported about 1 trillion yuan worth of project approvals, were again strong. Anhui Conch Cement soared nearly 5 percent in heavy volumes. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)