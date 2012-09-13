HONG KONG, Sept 13 Hong Kong shares snapped a five-day winning streak on Thursday, with turnover weak ahead of the end of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day at which policymakers could announce more stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 20,047.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings ended down 0.1 percent at 9,480.3.

On the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.9 percent at 2,298.5. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.8 percent with bourse volume sinking to its lowest in a week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Mobile slipped 1.3 percent and was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index after Apple Inc's announcement on Thursday that its new iPhone will go on sale from this Friday with a bigger screen and 4G wireless technology. China Mobile is the mainland's biggest mobile operator, but does not carry iPhones on its networks. Its smaller rivals, China Unicom and China Telecom , both rose.

* Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.8 percent to close at its highest level since March 26. Its earnings for the fiscal year that ended in June are expected after the market close. The Hong Kong developer is up 10 percent this year, compared to 8.8 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)