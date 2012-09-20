HONG KONG, Sept 20 Hong Kong shares fell 1.2 percent on Thursday after a preliminary survey showed the rate of the slowdown in China's manufacturing activity was stabilising, lowering hopes for any imminent policy easing.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 20,590.9 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.4 percent at 9,707.9.

On the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings finished down 2.2 percent at 2,196, its lowest close since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 2.1 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* CNOOC Ltd, whose upstream business makes its share price more sensitive to oil prices, slumped 3.5 percent to HK$15.66, its lowest close this week. Oil prices slumped on Wednesday as Saudi efforts to tame prices and a massive rise in U.S. crude inventories fuelled a third day of heavy fund liquidation, one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year.

* China Unicom, the second-largest mobile operator in the mainland, tumbled 5.2 percent after the company posted underwhelming new August subscriber numbers.

* The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers' index still indicated a contraction in activity but ticked up to 47.8 from a nine-month low of 47.6 in August, dousing hopes that Beijing would follow the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve in easing monetary policy in the near term. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) (clement.tan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843-6392; Reuters Messaging: clement.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)