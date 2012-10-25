HONG KONG Oct 25 Hong Kong shares eked out a 10th straight gain on Thursday, with the rally that has taken the Hang Seng Index to 2012 highs showing signs of fatigue as investors took profits on outperformers.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 21,810.2, the highest close since Aug. 4 last year. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.2 percent at 10,616.4.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.7 percent at its lowest close since Oct. 8. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 16.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Macau gaming sector was the standout outperformer on the day after Wynn Macau and Galaxy Entertainment posted third-quarter corporate earnings that bettered expectations. Galaxy jumped 3.6 percent, while Wynn Macau rose 2.5 percent and Sands China gained 3.5 percent.

* Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchange (HKEx) and the Hong Kong property sector were weaker as investors trimmed recent strong gains on expectations that capital inflows into the city could buoy property prices. HKEx slipped 0.6 percent, while Cheung Kong Holdings shed 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)