HONG KONG Nov 27 Hong Kong shares slipped for a second straight day on Tuesday, retreating further from a two-week high, dragged by Chinese plays after the Shanghai share index closed below 2,000 points for the first time in nearly four years.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 21,844 points, retreating for a second day from a two-week high recorded last Friday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings ended down 0.4 percent.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.3 percent at 1,991.2, the first time it closed below 2,000 points since January 2009.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Rongsheng dived 6.7 percent to its lowest close in a month after the company said that its chairman had stepped down just three months after the company posted its sharpest fall in half-year net profit.

* China Resources Enterprises led percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components, rising 2.8 percent to a six-month high on media reports that it plans to purchase a stake in French retailer Carrefour SA.

* The Macau casino sector was broadly stronger on hopes of a similar special dividend payout after Las Vegas Sands, parent of Sands China, approved a $2.75 per share special dividend. Sands China was up 1.8 percent, while MGM China jumped 3.4 percent.