HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong shares ended their worst week in three on a tepid note on Friday, with Chinese developers hit by official media reports that property curbs will be strictly enforced.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent at 22,533.11 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong dropped 0.7 percent. They fell 2.4 and 2.5 percent, respectively, this week.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.2 percent at 2,539.9, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent. For the week, they slid 2.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese property developers sank after the country's housing minister was reported by official media to have said that curbs on the housing market will be strictly enforced, resulting in a fall in home prices. China Resources Land dropped 5.4 percent.

* Ping An Insurance slipped 1 percent after its 2012 net profit growth of 3 percent missed estimates.