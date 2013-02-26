HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong shares sank to their lowest close since Dec. 21 on Tuesday, with financials and other growth-sensitive sectors the biggest losers as a seemingly deadlocked election in Italy made investors wary of riskier assets.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.3 percent at 22,519.7, its lowest closing level since Dec. 21. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2 percent.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 1.4 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 17. The Shanghai Composite Index also slid 1.4 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 25.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of Europe's largest bank HSBC Holdings fell 1.4 percent, closing at their lowest since Jan. 16 after election results showed no party won enough votes to form a new Italian government, raising fears of renewed debt problems in Europe.

* Chinese insurers sank after local media, citing data from the insurance regulator, reported that insurance premium income growth in China declined 2.5 percent in January to 125.5 billion yuan (US$20.12 billion) from a year earlier, marking the first negative growth in seven years.