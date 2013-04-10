HONG KONG, April 10 Hong Kong shares rose in anemic turnover as investors awaited more Chinese data and release of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.8 percent at 22,034.6 on Wednesday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also gained 0.8 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings closed down 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat amid weak volume.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover in Hong Kong was 14 percent below its average in the past month - just over one-fifth of the $37 billion recorded on the Japanese bourse on Wednesday - after data showed China unexpectedly had a trade deficit in March.

* Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) jumped 3.1 percent following broker upgrades. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chalco from "sell" to "hold" after the bank's global commodity team forecasted the end of copper supply scarcity and the re-rating of copper against aluminum.

* China Overseas Land climbed 3.1 percent, leading other Chinese developers higher after it said its total contracted sales in the first quarter amounted to about 40 percent of its 2013 target after posting a 36 percent month-on-month rise in March.

DAY AHEAD:

* More economic data is expected later this week, with March money supply and loan growth due by April 15. First quarter GDP growth data is due on April 15, along with industrial output, retail sales and urban investment data for March.