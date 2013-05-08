HONG KONG May 8 Hong Kong shares rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday after robust Chinese April trade data trumped expectations, helping extend a rally in growth-sensitive counters ahead of more data due later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.9 percent at 23,244.4 points, its highest close since Feb. 20. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.5 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings closed up 0.5 percent for its fifth-straight daily gain. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 2,246.3 points in its fourth-straight gain.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China's exports and imports grew more than expected in April, but the figures failed to put an end to scepticism that financial manoeuvring by exporters and speculative capital inflows are masking weakness in real demand.

* Esprit Holdings tumbled 4.8 percent after it warned of substantial losses in the second half due to soaring costs related to store closures and acquisitions in China. The profit warning is adding to chatter of its possible exclusion from the Hang Seng Index, when the index manager releases its quarterly review after markets close this Friday.

* Zoomlion Heavy Industry surged 6.4 percent after the China Construction Machinery Association said excavator monthly sales in the mainland posted year-on-year growth in April for the first time in two years.

DAY AHEAD:

* Beijing is due to post April inflation data on Thursday. A median of forecasts by 27 economists showed the annual consumer price index likely rose 2.3 percent in April, up from 2.1 percent in March but comfortably below the central bank's 3 percent forecast for 2013. Producer price deflation is forecast at 2.3 percent compared to a year ago, the deepest in six months.