HONG KONG May 9 Hong Kong shares halted a four-day winning streak on Thursday after divergent April China consumer and producer price data sparked a rotation out of growth-sensitive counters as investors braced for more economic data in the coming days.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 23,211.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent. For both indexes, it was their first loss in five days.

The Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 each shed 0.6 percent in their first loss in five and six days, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China's April annual consumer inflation quickened to 2.4 percent, more than a 2.3 percent Reuters consensus, while producer prices saw a 14th straight monthly decline, dropping 2.6 percent, worse than an expected 2.3 percent dip.

* Exchange operator Hong Kong Exchange slid 2.8 percent to HK$130.50 after Morgan Stanley analysts trimmed their price target from HK$100 to HK$95, while cutting their earnings-per-share outlook for 2013 by 10.5 percent following HKEx's first quarter net profit.

DAY AHEAD:

* Beijing is due to post April money supply and loan growth data any day between April 10 and 15. Chinese banks likely made 800 billion yuan ($123 billion) in new loans in April, down from 1.06 trillion yuan in March as the government sought to curb lending for some sectors while factories gripped by excess capacity cut back on borrowing.