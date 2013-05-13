UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG May 13 Hong Kong shares were knocked off a near three-month high on Monday with Ping An Insurance falling sharply after a three-month ban was imposed on its brokerage unit for helping list a fraudulent Chinese company.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.4 percent at 22,989.8 after closing last Friday at its highest since mid-February. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2.1 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 2,241.9.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Ping An Insurance suffered its worst day since July 2012, diving 4.2 percent after the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday that Ping An Securities, a unit of Ping An Insurance will face a three-month ban from underwriting after it helped fraudulent firm Wanfu Biotechnology to list in 2011.
* Commodities-related sectors were also weak, tracking lower physical prices. Zijin Mining slipped 2.6 percent in Hong Kong and 1 percent in Shanghai as gold prices fell to a near two-week low. CNOOC Ltd slid 2.4 percent in Hong Kong as Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday.
* China's factory output growth was surprisingly muted in April, darkening the outlook for the Chinese economic recovery and feeding expectations that the government may take policy action to support activity.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts