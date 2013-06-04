HONG KONG, June 4 Hong Kong shares closed flat on Tuesday, as strength in Wharf Holdings after a brokerage rating upgrade helped offset weakness in Chinese growth-sensitive counters.

The Hang Seng Index closed flat at 22,285.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings closed down 1.4 percent at 2,565.7 points in its worst day since May 14. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.2 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Most growth-sensitive counters sank as weakness in mainland Chinese markets weighed on Hong Kong on fears that the central bank is tightening money supply after the Chinese central bank drained 14 billion yuan ($2.28 billion) from the market at the first of its two open market operation this week. This compares to the 17 billion yuan it drained for the whole of last week.

* Lenovo Group jumped 3.3 percent after the world's second-largest PC maker by shipments said it was in preliminary talks with an unidentified party on a smartphone business joint venture. It gave no details.

* Hong Kong property developer Wharf Holdings rebounded 3.1 percent from Monday's six-week closing low, with traders citing a ratings upgrade by JP Morgan from "neutral" to "overweight".