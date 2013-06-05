HONG KONG, June 5 Hong Kong shares sank to their lowest in six weeks on Wednesday, with Asian insurer AIA and property developers among the biggest drags after senior U.S. Federal Reserve officials fuelled jitters about a reduction of its bond purchases.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1 percent at 22,069.2 points, the lowest closing level since April 23. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.6 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent at 2,270.9. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.2 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Asia insurer giant AIA Group tumbled 3.4 percent as investors took profit on the year's outperformers. Traders cited a mainland news report citing AIA's China chief executive as saying insurers face increasing competition from other financial products in China.

* GCL Poly Energy jumped 6.1 percent after the European Union imposed an initial 11.8 percent tariff on China solar panel imports, far below the average 47 percent that had been planned.