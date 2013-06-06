HONG KONG, June 6 Hong Kong shares suffered their sixth loss in seven sessions on Thursday, weighed down by a weak mainland Chinese market, as tighter onshore money supply added to fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon taper monetary stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.1 percent at 21,838.4 points in its sixth daily loss in seven days. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also slid 1.1 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.3 percent at 2,527.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index also shed 1.3 percent in its sixth-straight daily loss.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* By 0800 GMT, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) fell 1.7 percent after it announced plans to temporarily cut 380,000 tonnes of annual capacity, representing 9 percent of its annual output of primary aluminum products last year.

* Zoomlion pared early gains to finish up 0.3 percent after China's second-largest construction equipment maker said its executives had bought more than $22 million worth of A-shares in a show of confidence.