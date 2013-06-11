HONG KONG, June 11 Hong Kong shares ended at a seven-month low in weak trade on Tuesday as investors exited some high-yield stocks such as property developers ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.2 percent at 21,354.7 points, its lowest close since late November. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 1.7 percent.

Mainland China is shut June 10 to 12, with Hong Kong also closed on Wednesday. Both markets will resume trading on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Macau gaming sector, among recent outperformers, was broadly lower after preliminary revenue data for June came in weaker than expected. As of 0800 GMT, MGM China tumbled 6.7 percent on fears that revenue growth for the full month of June could underwhelm. Its shares had surged 7.7 percent on Monday ahead of the data.

* Investors sold off defensive, high-yielding names on fears of being caught short by developments surrounding a potential tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus with Hong Kong shut on Wednesday. Local property developer New World Development dived 5 percent, while Link Real Estate Investment Trust fell 3.9 percent, deepening 2013 losses.

* Chinese beta plays were also broadly weaker with investors unsure how mainland markets will react to soft May economic data from the weekend when they trade for the first time this week on Thursday.