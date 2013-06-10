HONG KONG, June 10 Hong Kong shares posted a tepid rebound from seven-week lows on Monday after U.S. jobs data on Friday eased some jitters about the Federal Reserve paring its massive stimulus in the near term.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 21,615.09 points after closing last Friday at its lowest since April 18. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.6 percent.

Mainland Chinese markets are shut for a three-day public holiday and will resume trading on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Gains came in anemic turnover, with any respite for cyclical counters seen short-lived. Positive comments from China Premier Li Keqiang, despite soft May data over the weekend, suggest Beijing will abstain from fiscal stimulus.

* Air China ended 6.4 percent lower after UBS analysts downgraded its H-share listing by two notches from "buy" to "sell." They said a decline in passenger yields was larger than expected due to a supply-demand imbalance, which has offset the benefits of declining jet fuel prices.