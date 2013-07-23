July 23 Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares had their best day in nearly seven months on Tuesday, lifted by mainland media reports seen as clarifying official tolerance for slowing growth and bolstering hopes of greater infrastructure spending.

Railway and construction material stocks jumped after the official Shanghai Securities News said Beijing may use investments in high-speed railways to help reduce overcapacity in sectors such as cement and steel.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.3 percent at 21,915.4 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 3.9 percent in its best daily gain since January 2.