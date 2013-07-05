HONG KONG, July 5 Hong Kong shares rose for a second day on Friday as coal counters clawed back steep losses from earlier this week, buoyed by favourable stimulus talk from European central banks and ahead of pivotal data from the United States and China.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.9 percent at 20,854.7 points, eking out a 0.2 percent gain on the week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2.1 percent on Friday, but slid 1.1 percent this week.

But gains on the day came in turnover some 27 percent below the 20-day average, with the U.S. coming off the Independence Day holiday. Investors were also unsure how U.S. non-farms payroll data due later on Friday will factor in any tapering of the Federal Reserve's monetary easing.

Beijing is due to post June loan growth and money supply data from Monday, inflation on Tuesday and trade on Wednesday.