HONG KONG, July 16 Hong Kong shares ended flat in weak Tuesday trade, as strength in Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings offset broad weakness in growth-sensitive sectors, particularly property developers and building material producers.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.04 percent at 21,312.4. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.3 percent in anemic turnover, some 30 percent below its average in the last 20 sessions.