HONG KONG, July 18 Hong Kong shares slipped for the first time in four days, but indexes stayed in their recent range as investors rotated into Chinese coal counters, which outweighed weakness in mainland property and financial counters.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1 percent at 21,345.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.1 percent.

Cement producers China Shanshui and BBMG Corp tanked after they warned of declining profits late on Wednesday. Three other cement producers had issued positive profit alerts last week.