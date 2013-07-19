HONG KONG, July 19 Hong Kong shares struggled on Friday, closing out a week almost flat with weekly turnover the second weakest this year as investors rotated into some battered materials firms and out of the Chinese banking and property sectors.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.1 percent at 21,362.4 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.5 percent. This week, they finished up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Bourse turnover was around $6.2 billion, almost 30 percent below the 20-day moving average. Its weekly total was the lowest in five months.