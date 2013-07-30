HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong shares crept higher in anemic Tuesday trade, lifted by strength in the Chinese banking sector as the central bank's first cash injection since February eased jitters about a repeat of last month's cash crunch.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at 21,954 points after earlier testing chart resistance at about 22,034, a near-two month intra-day high set last Friday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.3 percent.

Turnover in Hong Kong totalled $5.8 billion, nearing 2013 lows, as investors marked time ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and China's official manufacturing managers' index (PMI) early on Thursday and Friday's U.S. jobs data.