HONG KONG Aug 2 Hong Kong shares hit a two-month closing high on Friday, helped by strong gains for Hutchison Whampoa after the ports-to-telecommunications conglomerate trumped expectations with a 24 percent rise in interim net profit.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.5 percent on the day and 1 percent on the week at 22,191 points, its highest closing level since June 4. This was its sixth-straight weekly gain.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings ended up 0.1 percent on Friday, but down 0.2 percent this week. This was its first weekly loss in four.

Hutchison Whampoa shares soared 4.5 percent to its highest since August 2011. Chinese property shares also outperformed on hopes that regulators may allow the sector to resume capital raising in mainland markets.