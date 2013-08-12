HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong shares posted strong gains on Monday, as coal and cement led advances for Chinese cyclicals with investors cutting bearish bets after the release of more solid economic data on the world's second-largest economy late last week.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 2.1 percent at 22,271.3 points in its biggest daily gain since July 23. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 3.4 percent to its highest since June 11.

Gains came in the highest turnover in three weeks.