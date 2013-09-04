HONG KONG, Sept 4 Hong Kong shares saw a four-day winning streak halted on Wednesday, thanks in part to weakness in China Construction Bank (CCB) and snack maker Want Want China after block sales of their shares.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent at 22,326.2 points in its first loss in five days. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong, which on Tuesday closed at its highest since June 6, slipped 0.2 percent.